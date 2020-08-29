Sanjana Sanghi on Rhea Chakraborty’s claim that SSR was upset with #MeToo allegations

The Sushant Singh Rajput death case intensifies every day. After the CBI inquiry being put in motion for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, Rhea Chakraborty has been under the scanner. The actress however gave interviews to several news channels and justified her stance and claimed that whatever is said about her are mere false allegations.

In her national-television interview Rhea Chakraborty spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput’s mental health state and said that he was deeply upset after his name was dragged in #MeToo allegations. Last year when the industry was shaken by the #MeToo scandal and several names being popped up, Sushant’s name was also taken and said he troubled his Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi. However after a month, the newbie broke her silence and rubbished the rumours. Rhea pointed out that for a month till then Sushant was upset and already in trauma for his name being spoilt in public. She further even pointed as to why did Sanjana take so long to clear the rumours when basic internet is accessible today to everyone and everywhere.

Replying to this, Sanjana Sanghi today gave out her statement to a news channel saying, “To be honest, No, as a woman, I have said more than everything. I literally cannot entertain that right now. I have said everything in over 25 interviews. I have nothing new to say.”

Dil Bechara premiered on an OTT platform last month and the actor’s fans rated the film highly on a portal making it the highest-rated Hindi film.