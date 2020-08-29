Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 vs. Tab S5e: Which should you buy?

The true successor to the Galaxy Tab S4 has arrived. The Tab S6 provides a flagship-tablet experience for Android lovers. With up to 8GB of RAM, coupled with the Snapdragon 855 chipset, the Tab S6 will fly through your daily tasks. This even includes more power-intensive ones like photo or video editing.
Pros
- Updated processor
- S Pen support
- Up to 8GB of RAM
- Dual-rear cameras
Cons
- Weighs more
- More expensive
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is one of the most impressive “budget” tablets that money can buy. With up to 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and up to 15 hours of battery life, the Tab S5e can handle many of your daily tasks. You just won’t be able to take advantage of Samsung’s magic with the S Pen.
Pros
- Lighter weight
- Cheaper
- Same display size and type
Cons
- Limited to 6GB of RAM
- No S Pen support
- Limited to 128GB of built-in storage
- Keyboard cover does not include trackpad
When it comes to Samsung tablets, there are quite a few options, and the same can’t be said for other manufacturers in the tablet space. For some time, there was concern that Samsung would be stepping away from flagship Android tablets after the release of the Galaxy Tab S5e. However, that’s no longer the case. The most obvious question now is how the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 vs. S5e competition plays out.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 vs. S5e Similar in many facets
At first glance, you may not notice much of a difference between Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e and the GalaxyTab S6. Both devices have similar features, such as the 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display, with the same 2560×1600 resolution. You will also find an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, quad AKG-tuned speakers, and even the same 13-megapixel primary rear camera.
Even the weight is surprisingly similar, with the Tab S5e coming in at just 0.9 pounds (400g) and the new Tab S6 weighing just 20g more. This is even more impressive, considering that Samsung has included the same 7,040mAh battery, which supports a 15W fast charger.
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e
|Display
|10.5-inch Super AMOLED
|10.5-inch Super AMOLED
|Processor
|Snapdragon 855
|Snapdragon 670
|RAM
|6GB/8GB
|4GB/6GB
|Storage
|128GB/256GB
|64GB/128GB
|Rear Camera(s)
|13MP + 5MP
|13MP
|Front Camera
|8MP
|8MP
|Speakers
|Quad
|Quad
|Battery
|7,040mAh
|7,4040mAh
|Weight
|420g
|400g
|Dimensions
|244.5 x 159.5 x 5.7mm
|245 x 160 x 5.5mm
|Fingerprint Scanner
|In-display
|Side-mounted
|S Pen Support
|Yes
|No
On the productivity front, both have a big display that can be combined with a detachable keyboard cover. This makes it easy to triage emails or get some actual work done without needing to be in front of a “true” computer. Even with a budget option like the Tab S5e, this option is surprising and extremely welcome.
For those concerned about privacy, there’s no reason to be alarmed; both the Tab S6 and S5e both have a fingerprint scanner. The scanner in the S6 is embedded in the display, while the S5e’s scanner is on the side of the tablet.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 vs. S5e The differences make this easy
However, once you dive a bit deeper into the specs and functionalities, the differences begin to make themselves known. When it comes to RAM, the battle between the Galaxy Tab S6 vs. S5e is not really there as both have configurations with 6GB of RAM, this is the base option for the former, and the top-of-the-line option for the latter. The Tab S6 can be bumped up to 8GB of RAM, coupled with either 128GB or 256GB of storage. Comparatively, the base configuration for the S5e pairs 4GB of RAM with 64GB of base storage, along with a 6GB/128GB model.
Before, we mentioned that both of these have a 13-megapixel primary camera, but the Tab S6 has an extra lens. On the rear of the S6, you will find a secondary 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, if you like taking pictures with the enormous and unique viewfinder.
We’ve already touched on the specification differences, but there’s another big difference between these two tablets. To keep the Tab S5e as a budget pick, Samsung opted not to include S Pen support. This leaves you looking to other stylus options, which can be rather frustrating if you were trying to use the Tab S5e as a notebook.
In the case of the Tab S6, Samsung includes an S Pen in the box, removing the need to make an additional purchase. Plus, you’ll get added benefits such as the ability to use it as a remote control and the new Air Gestures to control your tablet without touching it.
When it comes down to the nitty-gritty, the Galaxy Tab S6 is the pick for those who need the full productivity powerhouse. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S5e is still a fine option if you don’t care about S Pen support and just want a solid Android tablet without breaking the bank.
Productivity powerhouse
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
The new flagship Android tablet to beat
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 sets the bar pretty high for flagship tablets with impressive specs, included S Pen, and optional keyboard case.
Save some dough
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e
The Tab S5e should not just be overlooked
The Galaxy Tab S5e is fantastic for what you get at the price point with a gorgeous display and a surprising spec sheet.
