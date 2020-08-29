Ryan Fitzpatrick misses Dolphins scrimmage after mother’s death

Ryan Fitzpatrick left Miami Dolphins practice on Saturday morning, and unfortunately, it’s because of a tragic life event.

According to ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe, Fitzpatrick was a late scratch for the Dolphins scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium after his mother died early Saturday morning.

Fitzpatrick had every intention of playing, even going out to stretch with his teammates before the game began, but as they continued into individual drills, head coach Brian Flores embraced the quarterback in an emotional discussion as the two headed toward the locker room.

The 37-year-old missed practice last Friday for “personal reasons,” which now it seems that he missed that practice to attend to his mother. The cause of Fitzpatrick’s mother’s death hasn’t been released.

Fitzpatrick is expected to be the Dolphins’ Week 1 starter after a strong training camp, beating out both Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Rosen.

Fitzpatrick is entering his second season with Miami. In 2019, he went 5-8 with 3,529 yards, 20 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and a completion percentage of 62.