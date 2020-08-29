Russell Westbrook to play in Game 5

Russell Westbrook will make his postseason debut for the Rockets as he is set to play in the team’s Game 5 matchup against the Thunder on Saturday, the team announced.

Westbrook missed the team’s first four playoff battles against the Thunder due to a strained right quadriceps. The former league MVP reportedly looked “as explosive as ever” during a five-on-five scrimmage on Thursday as he prepared to rejoin his teammates on the court.

With the series tied 2-2, the addition of Westbrook gives the Rockets a major boost as Houston has dropped the last two games after opening the round with two straight wins over Oklahoma City. However, head coach Mike D’Antoni noted that Westbrook would likely be under some sort of minutes restriction upon his return.

In his first season with the Rockets, Westbrook enjoyed a typically great campaign, averaging 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 57 contests. Westbrook’s 47.2 percent field-goal percentage was the highest of his career, and his 27.2 percent was his highest single-season total in three years.