Royals reportedly trade Trevor Rosenthal to Padres

The San Diego Padres have acquired Kansas City Royals closer Trevor Rosenthal, acquiring the top reliever on the market before the MLB trade deadline, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Rosenthal, a 2015 All-Star selection, will join a San Diego bullpen that desperately needs reinforcements. With the trade deadline set for Monday, the Padres have now found a missing piece as they make a push towards the postseason.

The Padres found themselves in a desperate situation following several key injuries that crushed their bullpen. By adding Rosenthal, the club is landing an experienced arm who could come up clutch for them in October.

San Diego lost its two biggest relievers, including star closer Kirby Yates, earlier this month. Yates underwent season-ending surgery to remove bone chips from his right elbow. Meanwhile, southpaw Drew Pomeranz is out indefinitely with a shoulder strain.

The deal is a big move for a club that came into the season dreaming of contention. With the emergence of Fernando Tatís Jr. as an MVP candidate and Manny Machado living up to his contract, the Padres have now added another crucial piece to help them contend.

Coming into Saturday, the Padres relievers were struggling mightily. The club ranks 24th in ERA (5.35) and is tied for the second-most blown saves (eight) in the majors. Fortunately, Rosenthal will help in both of those areas.

The 30-year-old signed with Kansas City this offseason hoping to turn things around. He has excelled in 14 appearances, recording a 3.29 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with seven saves in 13.2 innings.

Even more importantly, Rosenthal hasn’t blown a save opportunity this season. He should receive quite a few save chances in his new home before Pomeranz returns from the IL. While this move helps San Diego’s bullpen, it’s unlikely this is the last pitcher the front office will add before the trade deadline.

In exchange, according to MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell, the Royals will receive outfielder Edward Olivares. He entered the season ranked as the No. 20 prospect in San Diego’s farm system, by MLB Pipeline. The 24-year-old made his MLB debut earlier this season and posted a .176/.222/.294 slash line with one home run in 13 games. He could contribute in Kansas City’s outfield immediately thanks to his speed and defense.