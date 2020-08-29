Risks force some to break lockdown rules

Thousands of people in Melbourne are still in limbo over when they will have access to clean drinking water .

Residents in suburbs supplied by Yarra Valley Water are able to top up their supplies at emergency drinking waters stations in Croydon North.

Melbourne residents fill up bottles at a safe water supply. ()

One man told his family — including a wife and young baby — were forced to move out of their home into her parents’ house, which isn’t allowed under stage four restrictions.

But he said under the circumstances they had no other option.

Victoria was struck by late storms on Thursday which left thousands without power and more than 100 suburbs cut off from safe water.

Bottle water supplies remain depleted in many supermarkets. There are also reports of profiteering and hoarding.

A woman fills up a water bottle because of contamination fears. ()

Victorians have been warned of potential for falling and trees, as more wild weather is expected for some parts of the state. ()

A man carrying tools walks through a street ravaged by wild weather that struck parts of Victoria. ()

Melburnians have been warned more bad weather could be on the way, as the Victorian capital is hit by erratic patterns.

Yesterday thousands in the city were out enjoying the sunshine and warm weather.

Today severe weather warnings have been issued by the weather bureau.

Melburnians have been told to look out for trees and branches weakened by earlier storms, which are now at risk of falling.