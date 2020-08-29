Risks force some to break lockdown rules

Residents in suburbs supplied by Yarra Valley Water are able to top up their supplies at emergency drinking waters stations in Croydon North.
One man told his family — including a wife and young baby — were forced to move out of their home into her parents’ house, which isn’t allowed under stage four restrictions.
But he said under the circumstances they had no other option.
Bottle water supplies remain depleted in many supermarkets. There are also reports of profiteering and hoarding.
Melburnians have been warned more bad weather could be on the way, as the Victorian capital is hit by erratic patterns.
Yesterday thousands in the city were out enjoying the sunshine and warm weather.
Today severe weather warnings have been issued by the weather bureau.
Melburnians have been told to look out for trees and branches weakened by earlier storms, which are now at risk of falling.
In the past hours the SES has received over 300 calls for help.