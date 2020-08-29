Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-in vs. Stick Up Cam Battery: Which one is right for you?

Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In offers you a wide field of view and a continuous stream of live footage so long as your power doesn’t go out. It doesn’t have to be completely tethered to the outlet, though, as you can add on a battery pack for when the power goes out. It also works inside and out.
Pros
- Works indoors and outdoors
- Built-in siren to ward off intruders
- Excellent Amazon Alexa, Echo integration
- Battery pack (sold separately)
Cons
- Has to be near a power source
- No video recordings without a subscription
- No 24/7 recording option
This battery-powered Ring camera isn’t chained down to an outlet, allowing you to mount it outside even if you lack outside power. The Ring Stick Up Cam Battery is also excellent for using inside your home, where it can be easily moved between rooms or hidden away to see if the pet sitter is actually taking Fluffy for walks or just enjoying your cable.
The new Ring Stick Up Cams are back and better than ever, but before you snatch up one — or four — for your home, you should be aware that not all Ring Stick Up Cams are created equal. Typically, the battery-powered version of a smart camera is the more flexible and desirable model. Still, the Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In can provide added peace of mind with a continuous power supply. Let’s dive into the comparison of the Ring Stick Up Cam battery vs. wired and see which comes out on top.
Ring Stick Up Cam Battery vs. Wired: Conveniences and headaches for each
All Ring Stick Up Cams are 1080p, “weather-resistant,” internet-connected security cameras with remote-activated sirens to scare off intruders, infrared Night Vision for seeing in the dark, and affordable subscription plans through Ring Protect for 60 days of access to video recordings. Where the four Ring Stick Up Cams vary — the Plug-In, the Battery, the Elite, and the Solar — is primarily in how they are powered.
The Ring Cam Plug-In is powered by an AC adapter that plugs into a standard power outlet, though you can purchase a Quick-Release Battery Pack separately. The Ring Stick Up Cam Battery is powered by Quick Release Battery Packs and cannot be used while the Battery Pack recharges. However, you can purchase an Indoor/Outdoor Power adapter or Solar Panel separately. If you want to keep the Battery model online during the 5-10 hours, it takes a Battery Pack to recharge, you’ll have to buy a second Quick Release Battery Pack.
|Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-in
|Ring Stick Up Cam Battery
|Weather-proofing
|“Weather resistant”
|“Weather resistant”
|Power options
|AC adapter/plug
|Quick Release Battery Pack
|Internet options
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi
|Camera field of range
|110° horizontal
57° vertical
|110° horizontal
57° vertical
|Video quality
|1080p
|1080p
|Customizable motion detection
|✔️
|✔️
These two devices are essentially the exact same camera. The only meaningful difference is how they are powered out of the box. If you need to put a camera in a spot that is not accessible to a standard power outlet, then go for the Stick Up Cam Battery. The drawback here is that you’ll have to change the battery periodically, and you will want to have a back-up available. Of course, you can also purchase an Indoor/Outdoor Power Adapter or Solar Panel separately to keep the currents flowing.
If you are going to put this camera in a place that is easily accessible to a standard power outlet, then go ahead and get the Stick Up Cam Plug-In. Again, you can always purchase the Quick Release Battery Pack to have as an insurance policy for if/when the power goes out, but as long as you’re connected, and the power is on, you’re good to go.
Cheaper than ever
Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-in
Same great features and peace of mind
The new Ring Stick Up Cam is the kind of upgrade we like. It has all of the same great features of its predecessor, like 1080p HD video, two-way talk, and real-time notifications. The best part? It’s 30% cheaper than before, making it even more accessible for everyone.
Cut the cord
Ring Stick Up Cam Battery
If you need a camera that can go beyond the AC outlets.
If you need your Stick Up Cam in an area that doesn’t have outlets nearby — or you want to the flexibility of being able to move the Stick Up Cam easily from location to location within your home — the Battery version may have a smaller camera sensor. Still, it will work where Wired cams will not.
