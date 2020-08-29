Report: NFL planning ‘extensive’ social justice content for Week 1

While the NBA went on strike this week following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, various NFL teams canceled their practices in order to put importance on social justice issues.

With many NFL players speaking out against racial injustice, the NFL is planning extensive content surrounding that subject for Week 1 of the season, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The league and players union have discussed “players reading personalized poems and delivering first-person vignettes based on experiences with social injustice.” The stories could then be incorporated into game-day broadcasts.

The NFL also will recognize the victims of police brutality on the backs of helmets, and playing or performing the Black national anthem “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing,” before games.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell condemned racism and promoted the Black Lives Matter movement in June after years of being against players kneeling during the national anthem.

The league previously hadn’t taken such a strong stance on the issue, and the NFL took a big step forward by officially condemning racism and the systemic oppression of Black people.