Reliance to buy Future Group’s retail arm for $3.38 billion By

© . The logo of Reliance Industries is pictured in a stall at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show at Gandhinagar
NEW DELHI () – Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (NS:) said on Saturday it has agreed to acquire the retail and wholesale business and the logistics and warehousing business of Future Group in a deal valued at $3.38 billion, including debt.
Like many other store chain owners, Future Group’s business has been hit by a slowing economy and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
($1 = 73.1140 Indian rupees)
