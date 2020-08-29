Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma mourn the death of Chadwick Boseman

Hollywood star and the lead actor of Black Panther Chadwick Boseman passed away today as he was fighting with cancer for the last four years. Taking his last breath and leaving us all too soon at the age of 43, the news has left all of us stunned. The actor chose to keep mum about the illness and continued working at the movies. His family released a statement on his official account where they broke the extremely sad news and even called him a real fighter. The note ends with a very hard-hitting line where it says, “It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

The news has not only left superhero-fans and Hollywood folks in shock, but even our Bollywood celebrities. Our actors have taken to their social media accounts and expressed their grief. Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Disha Patani and many others shared his picture to express their grief.

Riteish Deshmukh too took to Twitter and thanked the late artiste for all the memories at the movies. While Nimrat Kaur just said ‘So devastating,’ quoting the sad news.

#ChadwickBosemanForever Thank you for all the wonderful memories that I made & continue to make with my children. You will live on, in our hearts forever #KingTchalla Rest in Peace. @chadwickboseman https://t.co/xuihVaLXMP

So devastating… https://t.co/gUpeXgElcb

His famous phrase line from Black Panther – Wakanda Forever has made everyone hashtag along with their grief as the actor has truly left a lasting impact on all our hearts and given us such lovely memories at the movies.

Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther will always remain in everyone’s heart and will be our all time favourite superhero.