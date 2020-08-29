Public Enemy Signed to Def Jam for New Album

Instagram/Mike Miller

Chuck D and Flavor Flav are returning to their former label ahead of their upcoming studio album ‘What You Gonna Do When the Grid Goes Down’, more than two decades after leaving the company.

Hip-hop veterans Public Enemy have returned “home” to Def Jam Recordings, the fabled label with which they first found fame.

The rap stars, fronted by Chuck D and Flavor Flav, have signed a new contract with company bosses to release the album “What You Gonna Do When the Grid Goes Down“, more than two decades after parting ways with the label.

To mark the occasion, the group has dropped the lead single “Fight the Power (Remix 2020)”, a revamp of the 1989 Public Enemy classic, which was performed at the opening of the BET Awards in June, with Nas, Black Thought, Questlove, and YG among others.

In a statement, Chuck D said, “Cultural Institutions are important. Being an integral part of one is an honour bestowed and to uphold. Public Enemy songs are forever sonic prints in the sands of time. And it’s time – it’s necessary – to bring the noise again from a place called home. Def Jam. Fight The Power 2020.”

“Def Jam is like the house we grew up in. It’s cool to be home,” added Flavor Flav.

“What You Gonna Do When the Grid Goes Down”, the follow-up to 2017’s “Nothing Is Quick in the Desert”, will hit music retailers on 25 September.