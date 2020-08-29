Prince Harry Appears in Netflix Movie ‘Rising Phoenix’

Netflix

The Duke of Sussex talks about overcoming the impossible in an empowering documentary highlighting inspiring athletes taking part in the Paralympic Games.

Britain’s Prince Harry stars in the Ian Bonhote and Peter Ettedgui-directed Netflix movie “Rising Phoenix“.

The film, which debuted on the streaming service this week (ends30Aug20), tells the extraordinary story of the Paralympic Games – a “global movement which continues to change the way the world thinks about disability, diversity and human potential,” according to a plot summary.

Among the athletes features in the film are Bebe Vio (Italy), Ellie Cole (Australia), Jean-Baptiste Alaize (France), Matt Stutzman (U.S.), Jonnie Peacock (U.K.) and Cui Zhe (China), along with famous faces behind the sporting events.

Featured interviews include the Duke of Sussex, who is the founder of The Invictus Games, Sir Philip Craven, MBE Former President of the International Paralympics Committee (IPC) and Andrew Parsons, President of the IPC.

Harry says in a statement, “Rising Phoenix is a story that the world needs right now. We are confronted by the true power of the human spirit and the sheer strength of mind to overcome and achieve what most would deem impossible.”





“It proves that sport is much more than a physical skill, it is purpose and drive, community and comradery, ambition and self-worth,” he explains. “These athletes are not only a credit to their countries and to their sport, they are also a true testament to human endeavour, and the epitome of resilience.”