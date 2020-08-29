Police suspend Malaysian fisherman search

The man is believed to have been washed into the ocean about 2.30pm yesterday at Little Beach, Red Rock, 45km north of Coffs Harbour.

A search was subsequently launched for the man, who is aged in his 20s, believed to have been visiting from Malaysia, and was not wearing a life jacket at the .

Volunteers from the Red Rock Surf Club were joined by Marine Rescue vessels, in addition to RAAF and Westpac Rescue helicopters as part of the search.