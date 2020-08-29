Police suspend Malaysian fisherman search

The man is believed to have been washed into the ocean about 2.30pm yesterday at Little Beach, Red Rock, 45km north of Coffs Harbour.
A search was subsequently launched for the man, who is aged in his 20s, believed to have been visiting from Malaysia, and was not wearing a life jacket at the .
Volunteers from the Red Rock Surf Club were joined by Marine Rescue vessels, in addition to RAAF and Westpac Rescue helicopters as part of the search.
Efforts were suspended at 8.30pm but are set to resume at 7.30am this morning, with Coffs Harbour Water Police lending assistance.