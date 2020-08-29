Patriots and Celtics players expressed grief over Chadwick Boseman’s death

Local professional athletes took to social media to convey their sadness after actor Chadwick Boseman, 43, died Friday following a four-year battle with colon cancer.
Boseman, who played King T’Challa in Marvel’s “Black Panther” and Jackie Robinson in “42,” among other roles, had a lasting effect on many in the sports world and beyond.
Here’s how Patriots and Celtics players reacted to the news.
I have to get off social media after hearing that news. 😢
This is much. #ripchadwickboseman
— The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) August 29, 2020
🙏🏾 Rip
— Sony Michel (@Flyguy2stackz) August 29, 2020
🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/lj78xTvtah
— Devin,amp;Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) August 29, 2020
RIP Chadwick Boseman 😪
— James White (@SweetFeet_White) August 29, 2020
RIP🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/jf9buh9wVW
— Joejuan Williams (@JoejuanW) August 29, 2020
Bro I’m sick.
— Adrian Phillips (@Phillips_17) August 29, 2020
man WHAT… rest in peace king🖤 https://t.co/5QsFkUs2g5
— Damien Harris (@DHx34) August 29, 2020
RIP legend ❤️🙏🏽😓 https://t.co/j2yLUjzrVB
— Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) August 29, 2020
R.I.P 😔💔✊🏾
— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) August 29, 2020
