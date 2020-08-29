Patriots and Celtics players expressed grief over Chadwick Boseman’s death

Local professional athletes took to social media to convey their sadness after actor Chadwick Boseman, 43, died Friday following a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Boseman, who played King T’Challa in Marvel’s “Black Panther” and Jackie Robinson in “42,” among other roles, had a lasting effect on many in the sports world and beyond.

Here’s how Patriots and Celtics players reacted to the news.

I have to get off social media after hearing that news. 😢

This is much. #ripchadwickboseman — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) August 29, 2020

🙏🏾 Rip — Sony Michel (@Flyguy2stackz) August 29, 2020

🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/lj78xTvtah — Devin,amp;Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) August 29, 2020

RIP Chadwick Boseman 😪 — James White (@SweetFeet_White) August 29, 2020

RIP🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/jf9buh9wVW — Joejuan Williams (@JoejuanW) August 29, 2020

Bro I’m sick. — Adrian Phillips (@Phillips_17) August 29, 2020

man WHAT… rest in peace king🖤 https://t.co/5QsFkUs2g5 — Damien Harris (@DHx34) August 29, 2020

RIP legend ❤️🙏🏽😓 https://t.co/j2yLUjzrVB — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) August 29, 2020

R.I.P 😔💔✊🏾 — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) August 29, 2020