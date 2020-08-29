Pacers fire Nate McMillan after first-round playoff exit

Indiana went 45-28 and finished as the Eastern Conference’s fourth seed but struggled to control the talent of Miami without Domanatas Sabonis, who missed the series with a foot injury.

McMillan spent four seasons with the Pacers, leading them to the playoffs in each of those campaigns. However, the team lost in the first round in each of the last four seasons.

The firing of McMillan comes two weeks after the team gave him a one-year contract extension.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni will be a target in Indiana’s coaching search if he becomes available.