Pacers fire Nate McMillan after first-round playoff exit

The Indiana Pacers are joining a few other NBA clubs in looking for a new head coach.
The Pacers announced Wednesday that they’ve relieved Nate McMillan of his coaching duties following the club’s first-round playoff exit. The decision comes two days after they were swept by the Miami Heat, and their search for a new coach will begin immediately.
Indiana went 45-28 and finished as the Eastern Conference’s fourth seed but struggled to control the talent of Miami without Domanatas Sabonis, who missed the series with a foot injury.
McMillan spent four seasons with the Pacers, leading them to the playoffs in each of those campaigns. However, the team lost in the first round in each of the last four seasons.
The firing of McMillan comes two weeks after the team gave him a one-year contract extension.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni will be a target in Indiana’s coaching search if he becomes available.
There are now five head coaching vacancies in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers all needing new leaders.
