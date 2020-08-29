NZ Warriors upset Newcastle Knights in Tamworth

The New Zealand Warriors smashed the Newcastle Knights 36-6 in Tamworth to post their first victory over a top-eight side this season.

The Knights played well below par for a side that is considered premiership contenders. It was their biggest loss of 2020 and left skipper Mitchell Pearce fuming at their efforts.

“It was terrible,” Pearce said post-game.

“We weren’t there from the start of the game. Plenty of errors and poor defence and we got what we deserved that second half.

“It was very disappointing today. We’ve got to reassess real quick and turn it around next week. There’s no excuse. It’s our job to turn up each week. It was a very poor day for us today.”

George Jennings of the Warriors celebrates after scoring a try (Getty)

Pearce said the team is not concerned by the shock loss, however the pressure is on as the finals are just around the corner.

“It’s one day at a time. We’ll learn from this. It was far from a good enough effort,” he said.

The Warriors scored six tries to Newcastle’s lone first half score from Gehamat Shibasaki. Errors and a leaky defence plagued the Knights early, but they stuck in the contest going into half-time down 8-6.

Pompey opens the scoring for the Warriors

In the second half though, the floodgates opened.

“They’ve blown Newcastle off the park,” league legend Steve Roach said on Fox Sports’ commentary.

“They’ve had no answers, the Knights.

“Amazing when you’re playing with a bit of confidence. They have slaughtered the Knights in the second half.”

Warriors score off ‘magician’s pass’

Adam Pompey added his second try of the day, with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck scoring a double too and George Jennings and Jazz Tevaga adding salt to the wound.

Tuivasa-Sheck said a major motivation was giving back to the people of Tamworth that hosted the Warriors when they relocated to continue playing the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was something that we wanted to do when we came to Tamworth. We wanted to play for the people here,” he told Fox Sports.

A Warriors fan shows their support (Getty)

“I’m glad we came and put in that performance for everyone that’s supported us here.

“The way we’ve been playing is just sticking it out for each other. It’s a good win for us. As soon as we start thinking about playoffs it falls apart, so we’ll just enjoy each week.”

The Warriors now sit just behind the Cronulla Sharks in ninth on the NRL ladder, and could still sneak into the top eight to play finals footy if they can string a few more wins together late in the regular season.

“We’re pretty inexperienced in that regard. It’s my job to try and keep a lid on it, but our group enjoy freedom,” coach Todd Payten said of the potential to play in the finals.

“If I come down on them and try to rein them in, that can hurt their footy.

“I’m just going to let them go, and run with what we’re doing, and see where it takes us.”

NRL Presser: Warriors v Knights – Round 16 – Todd Payten

Newcastle coach Adam O’Brien said the side’s performance simply wasn’t acceptable.

“We need to address it, and take the lessons out of it really quickly,” he said.

“I don’t want a performance like that any time of the year, it’s quite embarrassing for us as a club to have that.

“That’s what we just spoke about, we need to have some honest conversations around that, and if we want to get something out of the season we need to make it happen, not expect it to happen.”

NRL Presser: Warriors v Knights – Round 16 – Adam O’Brien

O’Brien said the side needs to focus on one match at a time, rather than worrying about the finals series.

“We’re a classic example. You look too far ahead, you run into the car in front. That’s us,” he said.

“It’s been us on numerous occasions. At some stage we need to take that lesson. For us right now it’s about Monday. They’ll have tomorrow off. We need to get Monday right. We need to have a really honest review.

“Mentally we just can’t afford to look too far ahead. Finals is irrelevant to us right now.”