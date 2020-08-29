NSW records seven new cases, one linked to Sydney school

One of the seven new infections is a returned overseas traveller in hotel quarantine, five others are linked to known cases or clusters and another was locally-acquired with its source still under investigation, NSW Health has confirmed .

No new deaths have been recorded in the state overnight, with the toll across NSW remaining at 54.

One of the new cases is a student at St Paul’s Catholic College in Greystanes, near Parramatta.

The student visited the school while infectious, authorities have said.

St Paul’s announced it will close tomorrow for students and staff as it is deep cleaned and contact tracing gets underway.

Five of the other cases have been connected to an outbreak centred in the Sydney CBD.

St Paul’s Catholic College in Greystanes, near Parramatta, is being deep cleaned and will remain closed after a new COVID_19 cae was linked to the school. (Google)

Of those infections, one is a household contact of an already-identified case and two are new cases stemming from the City Tattersalls Fitness Centre cluster — which now accounts for 28 cases in total.

Also among the new infections is an employee at a correction complex in Surry Hills.

NSW Health said that the Justice Health and Forensic Mental Health Network was taking actions to ensure the safety of staff and the community after a Surry Hills Police Cells Complex employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Across the state, 66 coronavirus cases are being treated in hospitals and just six people remain in intensive care units — three of whom are reported to be breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Anyone who attended the following venues or accessed the listed public transport services should consider themselves as causal contacts of identified cases and need to monitor themselves for symptoms and be tested immediately if they develop.

Mater Clinic Wollstonecraft – 28 August from 8.30am to 9am

Virgin Active Pitt St Gym, Sydney, – 25 August from 5pm to 6.30pm

Virgin Active Margaret St Gym, Sydney – 26 August from 5.10pm to 6.40pm

House, Broadway, – August 2pm to 2.10pm

St Ives Shopping Centre – 26 August from 5.30pm to 6pm

Highfield Caringbah 22 August from 6:00pm to 8:30pm

Caringbah Hotel 22 August from 8:30pm to 11pm

Bus 442, Gladstone Park, Darling St, to Gladstone Park, Darling St on 25 August, 9.18am to 9.31am

Bus 442, QVB, York St, Stand B to Darling St, at Phillip St, Balmain on 25 August 2.39pm to 2.52pm

Bus: Merrylands Park to Parramatta station, on 27 August, approximately 7:10pm

Train: Parramatta station to Lidcombe station, on 27 August, approximately 7:10pm

Train: Lidcombe station to Merrylands station, on 27 August, approximately 7:20pm

Train: Merrylands station to Parramatta station, , 25 and 26 August, approximately 3:40pm

Train: Parramatta station to Mount Druitt, , 25 and 26 August, approximately 3:45pm to 4pm

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800512348