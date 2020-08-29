NSW records seven new cases, one linked to Sydney school

No new deaths have been recorded in the state overnight, with the toll across NSW remaining at 54.
One of the new cases is a student at St Paul’s Catholic College in Greystanes, near Parramatta.
The student visited the school while infectious, authorities have said.
St Paul’s announced it will close tomorrow for students and staff as it is deep cleaned and contact tracing gets underway.
Five of the other cases have been connected to an outbreak centred in the Sydney CBD.
Of those infections, one is a household contact of an already-identified case and two are new cases stemming from the City Tattersalls Fitness Centre cluster — which now accounts for 28 cases in total.
Also among the new infections is an employee at a correction complex in Surry Hills.
NSW Health said that the Justice Health and Forensic Mental Health Network was taking actions to ensure the safety of staff and the community after a Surry Hills Police Cells Complex employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Across the state, 66 coronavirus cases are being treated in hospitals and just six people remain in intensive care units — three of whom are reported to be breathing with the help of a ventilator.
Anyone who attended the following venues or accessed the listed public transport services should consider themselves as causal contacts of identified cases and need to monitor themselves for symptoms and be tested immediately if they develop.
- Mater Clinic Wollstonecraft – 28 August from 8.30am to 9am
- Virgin Active Pitt St Gym, Sydney, – 25 August from 5pm to 6.30pm
- Virgin Active Margaret St Gym, Sydney – 26 August from 5.10pm to 6.40pm
- House, Broadway, – August 2pm to 2.10pm
- St Ives Shopping Centre – 26 August from 5.30pm to 6pm
- Highfield Caringbah 22 August from 6:00pm to 8:30pm
- Caringbah Hotel 22 August from 8:30pm to 11pm
- Bus 442, Gladstone Park, Darling St, to Gladstone Park, Darling St on 25 August, 9.18am to 9.31am
- Bus 442, QVB, York St, Stand B to Darling St, at Phillip St, Balmain on 25 August 2.39pm to 2.52pm
- Bus: Merrylands Park to Parramatta station, on 27 August, approximately 7:10pm
- Train: Parramatta station to Lidcombe station, on 27 August, approximately 7:10pm
- Train: Lidcombe station to Merrylands station, on 27 August, approximately 7:20pm
- Train: Merrylands station to Parramatta station, , 25 and 26 August, approximately 3:40pm
- Train: Parramatta station to Mount Druitt, , 25 and 26 August, approximately 3:45pm to 4pm