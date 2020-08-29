NRL news, Roosters | Trent Robinson masterstroke dropping halfback Kyle Flanagan

Dropping young halfback Kyle Flanagan was yet another masterstroke from champion Roosters coach Trent Robinson, a trio of NRL legends believe.

Flanagan, 21, was axed by Robinson after an unimpressive win over the Titans earlier this month.

He missed two games, against the Dragons and Storm, then returned after Luke Keary and Lachlan Lam were both injured against Melbourne.

The reigning back-to-back premiers have smashed Wests Tigers 38-16 and Brisbane 58-12 with Flanagan back in the side. Flanagan is back kicking goals for the Roosters and also notched three try assists in those victories.

Former Roosters coach and club icon Brad Fittler said that Flanagan was “absolutely brilliant” against Wests Tigers, acting as a genuine “linchpin” in attack. His return has coincided with the recovery from injury of stars like Boyd Cordner, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Daniel Tupou, with Keary still to come.

Roosters halfback Kyle Flanagan makes a break against the Broncos. (Getty)

“Kyle Flanagan really played his role well,” Fittler said on The Sunday Footy Show.

“He (Robinson) wanted him to attack, wanted him to run and he showed that.

“The nice try to [Sitili] Tupouniua, it was on the last tackle, he had players inside and out. He could have gone for a kick or gone out the back but he played more aggressive and got over the advantage line.”

Peter Sterling added: “And he sensed that there was a chance on that inside too, he knew that the defence had sat back on their heels. That’s a great sign.”

The legendary Eels halfback said that being dropped was a rite of passage even for the best players. He and Fittler were both dropped early in their careers.

“It builds character, it makes you sit back and have a look at where your game’s at, where it needs to be,” Sterling said on The Sunday Footy Show.

“Obviously he (Flanagan) would have had a serious conversation with Trent Robinson as to what he was looking for. Back in the side because they did have a couple of injuries there but I think that it was probably a really good move.

“Trent Robinson’s said he just saw some things in his game that he wanted to improve. It’s not easy when you’re in first grade one week and not the next.”

Roosters coach Trent Robinson. (Getty)

Sharks great Paul Gallen, who was also dropped once during his career, said that Robinson had elicited a pleasing response from Flanagan.

“Trent Robinson would have known exactly what he was doing,” Gallen said on The Sunday Footy Show.

“I think he was probably more testing him to see how he would react to it personally; what his attitude would be like around training, whether he was kicking stones or whether he remained positive.

“I think it was a good test for him and he’s come back and shown his wares. I think he’ll be the halfback when Keary comes back into the side also.”

Flanagan had enormous shoes to fill after joining the Roosters this season, having taken the No.7 jersey vacated by Cooper Cronk.