NRL news | Dragons want Craig Fitzgibbon as new coach, Danny Weidler reports

The Dragons actually want former player Craig Fitzgibbon as their new coach, Nine NRL reporter Danny Weidler has revealed.

While St George Illawarra insiders have floated veteran coaches Wayne Bennett and Anthony Griffin as leading options, Roosters assistant Fitzgibbon is the No.1 choice, Weidler wrote in his Sun Herald column.

Immortal Andrew Johns has been a leading advocate of Fitzgibbon getting the Dragons job – but the club is being frustrated in its wishes.

Fitzgibbon has vowed to see out the final season of his contract with the Roosters next year before considering head coaching jobs. He is believed to be on $350,000 per season at the Roosters, Weidler reported, and has already rejected advances from the Warriors and Cowboys.

Craig Fitzgibbon (R) with Roosters captain Boyd Cordner after their round 13 win over the Dragons. (Getty)

The Dragons’ only hope would be to establish a successful dialogue with all-powerful Roosters chairman Nick Politis; a delicate task made more difficult by the fact that rookie CEO Ryan Webb has no existing relationship with Politis.

St George Illawarra were left in a complicated situation after parting ways with coach Paul McGregor, given that assistant Shane Flanagan is banned from becoming a head coach until the end of next season. Like Fitzgibbon, Flanagan is an attractive option to take over the side but is unavailable.

Weidler spoke with McGregor in the wake of his exit. The departed coach has reunited with his ill father, Frank, having left the NRL’s biosecurity bubble and declared: “I’ve got unfinished business in football.”