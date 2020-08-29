North Queensland captain Michael Morgan could miss rest of NRL season with calf injury

North Queensland captain Michael Morgan could miss the rest of the season after he was forced from the field during the Cowboys’ match against Cronulla.

Morgan was forced from the field midway through the first half, with the club confirming an injury to his right calf.

It was just his third match back from shoulder surgery.

He’ll have scans in the coming days to determine the full extent of the injury, but with the Cowboys out of finals contention, and just four matches remaining in the regular season, he may have played his final game for 2020.

Morgan will no doubt be anxiously awaiting the results of those scans, having played all three matches for Queensland in last year’s State of Origin series he’s had little opportunity to push his claims this season.