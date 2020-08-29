NASCAR at Daytona live race updates, results, highlights from Coke Zero Sugar 400

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

NASCAR is getting what it wanted when it scheduled the summer Daytona race as the 2020 regular-season finale for the Cup Series. Multiple drivers have chances to clinch one of the three open playoff spots heading into a Saturday night race at one of motorsports’ most unpredictable tracks.

Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway will set the 16-driver field for NASCAR’s 10-race playoff scheduled to start next week. Clint Bowyer, Matt DiBenedetto and William Byron entered the weekend in the last three playoff positions based on points standings, but Jimmie Johnson and Erik Jones were not far behind.

Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin was considered the favorite to win Saturday night’s race with Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick close behind on the odds board. Of course, those odds don’t mean much in a superspeedway race when simply finishing is the first priority for all 40 drivers.

Sporting News is tracking live race updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Saturday’s NASCAR race at Daytona. Follow below for complete results from the Coke Zero Sugar 400.



NASCAR is offering a free live stream of Denny Hamlin’s in-car camera throughout Saturday night’s Daytona race. Below is that stream:

Live NASCAR playoff bubble positions as they run:

Pos.Driver+/-
14.Clint Bowyer(Clinched)
15.Matt DiBenedetto+3
16.William Byron+2
17.Jimmie Johnson-2

Live race updates:

8:42 p.m. ET: Lap 81 arrives, which means the race is past the halfway point and can be considered official. Daniel Suarez is leading after a round of green-flag pit stops.

8:23 p.m. ET: Green flag. Stage 2 begins on Lap 56. Erik Jones jumps out to the lead in the outside lane with help from Jimmie Johnson and Kurt Busch.

8:19 p.m. ET: Denny Hamlin is penalized for not lining up properly coming to pit road. He must restart from the back of the pack.

8:12 p.m. ET: Joey Logano wins Stage 1. Jimmie Johnson (fifth) and William Byron (seventh) get some important stage points.

7:52 p.m. ET: Green flag. Restart on Lap 25. William Byron keeps the lead with teammate Alex Bowman in tow.

7:46 p.m. ET: The competition caution arrives after 20 green flag laps. William Byron leads with his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman in second.

7:41 p.m. ET: Kevin Harvick has to bail from the front of the pack. He has some debris on his grill and is running too hot.

7:35 p.m. ET: JJ Yeley loses power, but he gets off the track in time to avoid a caution. He is later ruled out with an engine loss and will finish the race last.

7:30 p.m. ET: Green flag. The Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona is underway. Joey Logano pushes Kevin Harvick to the initial lead before Martin Truex Jr. and Brad Keselowski bring the top line even with the bottom line.

7:18 p.m. ET: Engines fired for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona.

7:10 p.m. ET: NASCAR announces Clint Bowyer must start the race from the back of the pack because of unapproved prerace adjustments.

5:55 p.m. ET: NASCAR announces Austin Dillon will start the race from the back of the pack after his team failed prerace tech inspection twice.

NASCAR at Daytona starting lineup

Here is the full starting lineup for Saturday night’s NASCAR race at Daytona:

Pos.DriverCar No.Team
1Kevin Harvick4Stewart-Haas Racing
2Martin Truex Jr.19Joe Gibbs Racing
3Joey Logano22Team Penske
4Brad Keselowski2Team Penske
5Aric Almirola10Stewart-Haas Racing
6William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports
7Jimmie Johnson48Hendrick Motorsports
8Alex Bowman88Hendrick Motorsports
9Ryan Blaney12Team Penske
10Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing
11Kyle Busch18Joe Gibbs Racing
12Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing
13Kurt Busch1Chip Ganassi Racing
14Clint Bowyer14Stewart-Haas Racing
15Matt DiBenedetto21Wood Brothers Racing
16Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas Racing
17Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing
18Tyler Reddick8Richard Childress Racing
19Matt Kenseth42Chip Ganassi Racing
20Erik Jones20Joe Gibbs Racing
21Bubba Wallace43Richard Petty Motorsports
22Ryan Newman6Roush Fenway Racing
23Christopher Bell95Leavine Family Racing
24John Hunter Nemechek38Front Row Motorsports
25Corey LaJoie32GoFas Racing
26Michael McDowell34Front Row Motorsports
27Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports
28Ryan Preece37JTG Daugherty Racing
29Ty Dillon13Germain Racing
30Daniel Suarez96Gaunt Brothers Racing
31Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daugherty Racing
32Brennan Poole15Premium Motorsports
33JJ Yeley27Rick Ware Racing
34Quin Houff00StarCom Racing
35Timmy Hill66Motorsports Business Management
36Ross Chastain77Spire Motorsports
37Joey Gase53Rick Ware Racing
38James Davison51Petty Ware Racing
39Josh Bilicki7Tommy Baldwin Racing
40Brendan Gaughan62Beard Motorsports

