NASCAR at Daytona live race updates, results, highlights from Coke Zero Sugar 400

NASCAR is getting what it wanted when it scheduled the summer Daytona race as the 2020 regular-season finale for the Cup Series. Multiple drivers have chances to clinch one of the three open playoff spots heading into a Saturday night race at one of motorsports’ most unpredictable tracks.

Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway will set the 16-driver field for NASCAR’s 10-race playoff scheduled to start next week. Clint Bowyer, Matt DiBenedetto and William Byron entered the weekend in the last three playoff positions based on points standings, but Jimmie Johnson and Erik Jones were not far behind.

Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin was considered the favorite to win Saturday night’s race with Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick close behind on the odds board. Of course, those odds don’t mean much in a superspeedway race when simply finishing is the first priority for all 40 drivers.

Sporting News is tracking live race updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Saturday’s NASCAR race at Daytona. Follow below for complete results from the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

MORE: Watch Saturday night’s NASCAR race live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

NASCAR at Daytona live race updates, highlights from Coke Zero Sugar 400

NASCAR is offering a free live stream of Denny Hamlin’s in-car camera throughout Saturday night’s Daytona race. Below is that stream:

Live NASCAR playoff bubble positions as they run:

Pos. Driver +/- 14. Clint Bowyer (Clinched) 15. Matt DiBenedetto +3 16. William Byron +2 – – – 17. Jimmie Johnson -2

Live race updates:

8:42 p.m. ET: Lap 81 arrives, which means the race is past the halfway point and can be considered official. Daniel Suarez is leading after a round of green-flag pit stops.

20 laps to go in Stage 2. Suarez-TDillon-Wallace-KyBusch-Hamlin-Stenhouse-Nemechek-DiBenedetto-LaJoie-Logano. Dunno who can make it. — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) August 30, 2020

8:23 p.m. ET: Green flag. Stage 2 begins on Lap 56. Erik Jones jumps out to the lead in the outside lane with help from Jimmie Johnson and Kurt Busch.

8:19 p.m. ET: Denny Hamlin is penalized for not lining up properly coming to pit road. He must restart from the back of the pack.

8:12 p.m. ET: Joey Logano wins Stage 1. Jimmie Johnson (fifth) and William Byron (seventh) get some important stage points.

7:52 p.m. ET: Green flag. Restart on Lap 25. William Byron keeps the lead with teammate Alex Bowman in tow.

7:46 p.m. ET: The competition caution arrives after 20 green flag laps. William Byron leads with his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman in second.

20/160 William Byron

Alex Bowman

Cole Custer

Erik Jones

Tyler Reddick

Kyle Busch

JH Nemechek

Daniel Suarez

Michael McDowell

Denny Hamlin

Christopher Bell

Jimmie Johnson

Martin Truex

Brad Keselowski

Matt Kenseth

Ryan Blaney

Ty Dillon

Bubba Wallace

Chase Elliott

Joey Logano — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverAW) August 29, 2020

7:41 p.m. ET: Kevin Harvick has to bail from the front of the pack. He has some debris on his grill and is running too hot.

7:35 p.m. ET: JJ Yeley loses power, but he gets off the track in time to avoid a caution. He is later ruled out with an engine loss and will finish the race last.

7:30 p.m. ET: Green flag. The Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona is underway. Joey Logano pushes Kevin Harvick to the initial lead before Martin Truex Jr. and Brad Keselowski bring the top line even with the bottom line.

7:18 p.m. ET: Engines fired for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona.

7:10 p.m. ET: NASCAR announces Clint Bowyer must start the race from the back of the pack because of unapproved prerace adjustments.

5:55 p.m. ET: NASCAR announces Austin Dillon will start the race from the back of the pack after his team failed prerace tech inspection twice.

NASCAR at Daytona starting lineup

Here is the full starting lineup for Saturday night’s NASCAR race at Daytona: