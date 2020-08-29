Motion for iPhone is a new challenge-focused app to help Peloton users stay motivated

Since receiving my Peloton bike in the middle of May, it’s been a constant in my life. Outside of days I’ve not been at home, I have only taken one day off from riding. I’ve become immersed in the community over on Reddit where I’ve enjoyed the group rides, celebrating milestones, and just chatting about connected fitness. Peloton is an ecosystem instead of just being a fitness product. A new iPhone app, Motion, is a perfect example of the ecosystem expanding with new options to extend the built-in functionality.

Motion is designed to be a fitness companion for Peloton bike and treadmill users. The aim of the app is to keep you motivated to continue working out by having curated challenges that bring together the right combination of workouts and instructors.

With Motion, you can:

Explore challenges

Search for challenges based on instructors you like working out with (and filter out ones you don’t want)

Filter based on a certain type of workout

Filter based on the length of the challenge

Filter based on the number of workouts per week required for the challenge

I am excited to begin using the app and tackle some of the challenges. I typically try to stick to the live schedule for Peloton rides, but this will be a fun way to have a workout guide when my schedule doesn’t line up. Motion for Peloton has been in beta all summer, and it was just released today as a free download on the App Store.

I also wanted to mention that we’ve launched a new connected fitness website called Connect The Watts where we will cover Peloton, CLMBR, Liteboxer, and everything else happening in this industry. You can follow the site on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. We’re very interested in how technology is shaping the future of fitness.

