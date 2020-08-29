Most Famous Celebrity Feuds That Turn Violent

Some of them ironically hurt each other while trying to fix their romantic relationship, while some others don’t even hesitate to pull the trigger during an altercation.

Some of them apparently let their anger take the best of them and got into a physical fight despite being in front of many eyes. Some others ironically hurt each other while trying to fix their romantic relationship. One of them didn’t even hesitate to pull the trigger during an altercation, physically injuring the other.

From Cardi B and Nicki Minaj‘s headline-making brawl and NeNe Leakes‘ belt-gates on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta“, let’s take a look back at the most famous celebrity feuds that quickly turned violent.

1. Cardi B and Nicki Minaj WENN Both Cardi B and Nicki Minaj are rap queens, but there’s only one true rap queen. That was probably why the two are silently feuding with each other, until things took a nasty turn at New York Fashion Week’s annual Harper’s Bazaar Icons party in 2018. In videos that circulated online, the “Bodak Yellow” star could be seen yelling, throwing a shoe and being restrained while attempting to charge at Nicki. Addressing the matter, Nicki said on her Beats 1’s “Queen Radio” show, “Get this woman some f***ing help. This woman’s at the highest point in her career and she’s throwing shoes?” However, it seemed like the two are no longer feuding as Cardi subtly praised Nicki for “dominating” the music industry.

2. Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels Instagram The beef between “The Real Housewives of Potomac” stars Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels turned violent as they got into a physical altercation at an October dinner party in 2019. According to reports, Monique grabbed Candiace, with whom she used to be close friends before falling out due to Monique’s friendship with Ashley Darby, by the hair and pulled her down. The altercation led both women to accuse each other of second degree assault. “The physical assault, humiliation and emotional distress have all been very painful and difficult for Candiace, as it would be for anyone attacked so viciously,” Candiace’s attorney James L. Walker, Jr. said at the time. Meanwhile, Monique’s attorney A. Scott Bolden denied the statement, claiming that it was “completely one-sided, inaccurate and unwarranted.” While the two have dropped the charges, the physical fight between the two will play out in season 5 of “RHOP”.

3. Chris Brown and Drake WENN When Drake was said to be dating Rihanna, it created tension between the “In My Feelings” hitmaker and Rihanna’s ex Chris Brown. That led to a club fight on June 14, 2012 while attending a star-studded birthday celebration for singer/songwriter Ne-Yo‘s manager Javon Smith that caused multiple patrons being injured. It was reported at the time that it started after Drake began pointing and yelling at Chris. All hell broke lose as someone threw a bottle. Club security quickly came to break up the fight with police being called for backup. The two stars, however, left the scene by the time cops showed up. Additionally, the brawl resulted in the closing of one of Manhattan’s hottest nightclubs.

4. Vince Neil and Boy George WENN Vince Neil and Boy George were rivals when they appeared on NBC’s “The New Celebrity Apprentice“. The rivalry between the two stars quickly escalated as they got into a heated fight behind the scenes of the show. As a recovering alcoholic, George allegedly was upset that the Motley Crue frontman was acting carelessly by drinking wine in the studio during one of their group’s challenges. The fight didn’t make it into the show because it was “too hot” for TV, according to MMA fighter Chael Sonnen, who also starred alongside them. “They came in, turned their microphones off and shut the cameras down,” he added.

5. Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez Instagram When it comes to things turning violent during an altercation, Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez‘s shooting drama is definitely one of them. The Canadian rapper was arrested after police found a gun in his SUV that he allegedly used to shoot Megan on her feet on Sunday, July 12. After staying mum about who shot her, the “Savage” raptress went on Instagram Live on August 20 to confirm that Tory did pull the trigger on her. Addressing her allegations to the “Quarantine Radio” host, she continued, “You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to this blog lying s**t. Stop lying!” Tory has yet to publicly respond to her claims.

6. Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley and Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancoal WENN “Jersey Shore” stars Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancoal once had a serious fight. The pair previously only took their fight verbally in season 2 before things got physical, as Sammi confronted JWoww for not telling her about boyfriend Ronnie “Under Indictment” Magro affair. The nasty fight prompted other cast members to step in and break up the fight. Not stopping there, they got into another fight in season 3. The 2011 episode saw Sammi pulling out some of JWoww’s hair after JWoww seemingly called Sammi’s boyfriend Ronnie with a gay slur. JWoww dominated the fight as footage featured her throwing the first punch at Sammi.

7. Kid Rock and Tommy Lee WENN Chris Brown and Drake were not the only ones who fought over past romantic relationship. Tommy Lee and Kid Rock were engaged in a physical brawl at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2007. According to Tommy, who is also Pamela Anderson‘s ex like Kid Rock, the latter punched him when he tried to hug him. Rock, meanwhile, said on “The Kevin & Bean Show” that their beef had “been going on for five years” before the incident. He went on saying, “I did what any man would do, any man across the country, across the world would do. It kills me just to be associated with, to have my name in a sentence with him, it honestly destroys me.”

8. Tahiry Jose and Vado Instagram Tahiry Jose and boyfriend Vado appeared on “Marriage Boot Camp in attempt to fix their strained relationship. However, the two ironically got into physical fight on the show as Tahiry kept yelling at him and at one point, she threw apples at his neck while screaming at him. That apparently was the last straw for Vado who later exploded. He came at her and choked her while the camera was rolling. That prompted him to get kicked out of the house. At first, fans slammed Vado for assaulting Tahiry, though some of them later noted that Tahiry was as problematic as Vado.

9. NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams WENN The ladies of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” argued with each other in almost every season. However, NeNe Leakes allegedly took it to another level in season 12 during a brawl at a “Bye Wig” party in her house which stemmed from Kandi Burruss and some other ladies trying to get into NeNe’s private closet. Porsha Williams, who was pregnant at the time, claimed that NeNe grabbed her by her belt and broke it as she tried to get her out of the closet. NeNe, however, denied putting her hands on her pregnant co-star. “Porsha is insinuating that she was touched in the closet. There were four people in the closet. Me, Porsha, Cynthia and Marlo and Kandi,” NeNe said during an Instagram Live. “Now, the closet ain’t no d**k store, it’s a closet okay with an island in the floor so Porsha is the only one that know she was touched, or her belt came off. So she just assumed that I touched her and her belt came off. Now, I’d like to know how’s that possible which I told her at the reunion, ‘I wasn’t even behind you so how could I touch your belt,’ ” NeNe alleged.

10. Solange Knowles and Jay-Z WENN/Instagram Back in 2014, Solange Knowles and Jay-Z made headlines after a video of Solange assaulting the husband of her sister Beyonce Knowles surfaced online. A surveillance video obtained and released by TMZ featured Solange violently beating and kicking the rapper while they were at an elevator after attending the Met Gala. Beyonce was present in the moment, though the “Lemonade” singer mostly stood and watched from the sidelines. Although the Carters never addressed the matter publicly, sources claimed that the altercation happened because of Jay-Z’s alleged affair with fashion designer Rachel Roy.