Months after his death, Pete Frates’ legacy lives on in family’s push for ALS patients to try medical marijuana

By the Pete Frates tried medical marijuana, he and his family felt like they had run out of options for treating his anxiety.

The Boston College graduate, who had been diagnosed with ALS years earlier, was already seeing top psychiatrists and therapists at Massachusetts General Hospital. He had tried every anxiety drug made available to him. All his family wanted was something — anything — that would ease the anxiety Frates felt as his diagnosis left him trapped inside his own body.

“Pete was always super on edge before we started to use marijuana, like anything could be a trigger for him,” said his wife, Julie. “You know, if his hands weren’t moved correctly, or something wasn’t done the right way, and he’s not able to communicate with us exactly what it is he needs. All of those things were just constantly a battle for us.”