MLB wants contenders to quarantine during final week of season?

As the regular season winds down, Major League Baseball is looking for ways to reduce the threat of players getting infected with the coronavirus.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the league has informed the MLBPA that it wants playoff-contending teams to quarantine during the final week of the regular season. Players would quarantine in their hotel rooms versus returning to their place of residence.

“If you’re going home to your family, you’re at risk,” an expert told Rosenthal. “Even if you do everything right, you can’t control what the people you live with are doing.”

The protocol would lessen the players’ chances of contracting the coronavirus ahead of the postseason, and players reportedly are open to the idea.

With multiple teams experiencing outbreaks during the regular season, there’s always the possibility that more teams deal with COVID-19 during the postseason.

MLB could enact a bubble format to reduce COVID-19 risks, but it’s unclear whether they’d actually roll with that kind of plan.