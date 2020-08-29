Melbourne Cup winner Subzero dies

One of Australian racing’s most popular horses, Subzero, has died at the age of 32.

The 1992 Melbourne Cup winner was put down by vets due to heart failure, just two months after his long-time carer Graham Salisbury died after a long battle with cancer.

Riden by Greg Hall and trained by Lee Freedman, Subzero’s Melbourne Cup win came in heavy conditions as the four-year-old beat favourite Veandercross, for what was to be the grey’s final win.

But he was synonymous with the first Tuesday in November, being used as the clerk of the course’s horse, as well as making appearances at schools and aged-care homes.

“What he has done since his racing days finished – the amount of joy and the amount of service he has given to the racing industry and the amount of joy he has given to the community, to people who are less privileged than ourselves, who are in a much worse situation than any of us, is immeasurable,” former trainer Richard Freedman told Racenet last year.

“He has done it simply because he was asked to.

“He doesn’t understand how people feel about him, he just does it because Graham Salisbury asks him to.”

