Media controversy over RMIT blockchain unit’s links to right-wing think-tank By Cointelegraph

Media controversy over RMIT blockchain unit’s links to right-wing think-tank
The RMIT Blockchain Innovation Hub’s association with influential right-wing think-tank The Institute of Public Affairs has been roundly criticised in a 1200-word news feature in Guardian Australia by other members of staff.
The hub received $6 million from the Melbourne based RMIT University and claims to be the “world’s first” research centre on the social science of blockchain.
