Latest on Pine Gulch, Grizzly Creek, Cameron Peak and Williams Fork fires

A cold front at the end of the week has been a welcome reprieve for fire crews around Colorado, as cooler temperatures, rain and higher humidity have helped stifle wildfire growth.

The change in weather has allowed containment to rise on the state’s two largest fires — Pine Gulch near Grand Junction and Grizzly Creek in Glenwood Springs — and improved air quality up and down the Front Range.

Pine Gulch

Updated 10 a.m.

The Pine Gulch fire outside Grand Junction stayed tame overnight as it continues to burn 139,006 acres, 217 square miles, with 77% containment, fire officials said in a Saturday morning news release.

Despite its status as Colorado’s largest wildfire, firefighters have sustained only a few minor injuries as they battled the flames, officials said.

Fire activity has decreased significantly over the past week, with containment rising daily — enough that some crews have been sent to other fires around the state where they may be more necessary.

However, officials say “it will take a season-ending event such as significant, sustained rainfall (or even snow) for the fire to be completely ‘out.’ This may not take place until mid-September, October or even as late as November.”

The map shows the progression of the Pine Gulch fire from July 31-Aug. 27.

Crews are now focused on suppression repair, which means minimizing damage to soil, water and other resources impacted by fire suppression activities, officials said.

Saturday morning could bring lingering showers and thunderstorms, with clouds decreasing and temperatures rising later in the day. The chance of afternoon thunderstorms could bring winds up to 40 mph. Any heavy rain brings the chance of flash flooding and debris flow, officials said.

Grizzly Creek

Updated 10 a.m.

The Grizzly Creek fire in Glenwood Canyon remained stable overnight as it continues to burn 32,448 acres, almost 51 square miles, with 71% containment, fire officials said in a Saturday morning Facebook post.

With heavy rainfall forecast for Saturday morning, officials put a flash flood watch in place until 10 a.m.

The heavy rainfall “may lead to flash flooding and debris flows,” the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted. “Be prepared for a potential closure if I-70 is impacted.”

Firefighters on Friday continued to work on the rugged terrain near No Name and Grizzly Creek drainages. Crew used a method called “cold trailing,” in which they inspect the fire’s edge by feeling for heat with their hands, officials said.

Fire managers also met with local officials Friday to discuss long-term objectives on the fire, which include the complete reopening of Interstate 70 and restoring access to public lands and roads, officials said.

A cold front is expected to move in Saturday, bringing heavy winds along with the rainfall, officials said.

Despite success on the fire’s containment, road closures remain in effect, including Coffee Pot Road, Transfer Trail Road and areas of the Flat Top Wilderness and White River National Forest.

The map shows the Grizzly Creek fire’s perimeter as of Aug. 28.

Cameron Peak

Updated 10 a.m.

The Cameron Peak fire has burned 22,971 acres, about 36 square miles, and is 0% contained. The fire’s status will be updated when officials release new information Saturday morning.

The map shows the progression of the Cameron Peak fire from Aug. 13-Aug. 28.

