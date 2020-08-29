Kylie Jenner Jet Sets to Paris on a “Business Exemption” With Her Friends

Kylie Jenner is getting back to business.

According to a source, the Kylie Cosmetics guru brought a group of friends with her on a business trip to Paris where she met with cosmetics company Coty and CEO Peter Harf this week. “She was able to enter the country on a business exemption,” the insider shares. “She had meetings for her cosmetics brand and brought friends along to make a trip out of it.”

Despite travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the website for the U.S. Embassy in Paris says the French government will grant access to individuals with “business activity important to the French economy” but noted that it’s a “rare” occurrence.

Additionally, any individuals traveling to France from the United Kingdom or countries outside of the European Union are required to self-isolate for two weeks, per the French consul.

The source tells E! News Kylie and her posse plan to return to California in the next few days. 

