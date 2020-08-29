Kyle Lowry listed as questionable for Game 1 vs. Celtics

Lowry suffered a left ankle sprain during Game 4 of Toronto’s first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets last week.

With a little over three minutes left in the first quarter, Lowry was dribbling up the court when he was cut off by Nets guard Chris Chiozza. Lowry stepped on Chiozza’s foot and immediately started limping. He then left the court and returned after a timeout but instantly realized something was wrong. In order to re-exit the court, Lowry forced a foul. He then went straight to the locker room and did not return.

Lowry had one of his best regular-season campaigns in 2020, averaging 19.4 points, 7.5 assists and five rebounds per game. In the Orlando bubble, the 34-year-old is averaging 16 points, 5.3 assists and 8.7 rebounds per game.

If Lowry is out for Game 1 against the Celtics, Terence Davis or Fred VanVleet likely will fill his role as point guard.

Boston won three of four regular-season meetings between the teams, including a 22-point win earlier in August.