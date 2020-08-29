KSM moons as Kusama looks to Mars By Cointelegraph

‘Irrational, even by crypto standards’: KSM moons as Kusama looks to Mars
Polkadot’s (DOT) mainnet launch rally has seen many associated projects produce parabolic gains during August.
Polkadot’s pseudo-test network or ‘canary chain’, Kusama (KSM), has been among the month’s strongest performers, rallying from less than $10 at the start of the month to an all-time high of $35 two days ago.
