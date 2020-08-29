Kristaps Porzingis hopes to play if Mavericks advance

Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis will not play again in the team’s series against the Los Angeles Clippers. He’s not giving up hope on a potential Western Conference semifinal, though.

Porzingis suffered a meniscus tear in Game 1 against the Los Angeles Clippers. He said Saturday he considers himself “day-to-day” and is aiming to manage the torn meniscus through injections. He added that he has no plans to leave the bubble and hopes to play if the team advances.