Kieran Foran could link up with Newcastle Knights and Mitchell Pearce after Blake Green signing, Andrew Johns

Eighth Immortal Andrew Johns has urged the Newcastle Knights to explore the possibility of reuniting Kieran Foran with his childhood mate Mitchell Pearce.

Foran was tipped to remain in blue and white for another NRL season, however reports claim he knocked back the club’s first offer estimated to be less than $400,000 a year, and he has been linked to a move to Newcastle Knights and the Wests Tigers.

At the same time, with the Knights’ recent recruit Blake Green suffering a potentially season-ending injury, the experienced half received a lifeline from the Bulldogs, signing a one-year deal with Canterbury from 2021, led by new coach Trent Barrett.

Kieran Foran of the Bulldogs

The news all but confirmed Foran is on the outer at the Bulldogs, leading to speculation on what his next move will be.

“Where this [Green signing] puts Kieran Foran, I don’t know,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Immortal Behaviour.

Johns said a possible link with Pearce in Newcastle could be an attractive move for both the Knights and the veteran playmaker though.

“Whether he goes to the Super League in England, or there might be a swap with Blake Green leaving Newcastle,” the Knights legend said.

Mitchell Pearce of the Knights

“I don’t know if Newcastle has any salary cap room at all, but [there would be] some experienced halves there, with Pearce and Kieran Foran, who are lifelong friends. They grew up together.

“So maybe that’d be a nice marriage up there.”

But can long-time friends make for good partners on the footy field? Johns has no doubt the relationship would benefit both of them at the Knights.

“Oh sensational,” Johns said.

“I still think Kieran Foran has got at least two really quality years in his body.”