Josh Gad Shares Chadwick Boseman’s Final Text To Him

On Friday, representatives for Chadwick Boseman confirmed the actor died at the age of 43 after battling colon cancer for four years.
The tragic news hit the world hard, and people shortly began sharing memories and clips of the talented actor to commemorate him.
Josh Gad, who starred with Chadwick in the 2017 movie Marshall, shared a heartfelt tribute to Chadwick on Twitter. “He knew how precious every moment was. Tonight the Heavens received one of its most powerful angels,” Josh wrote.
He then attached screenshots of Chadwick’s last text to him, titled “CATCH THE RAIN.”
“If you are in Los Angeles, you woke up this morning to the rare and peaceful sound of a steady precipitation,” Chadwick’s text began. “If you’re like me, maybe you looked at the week’s forecast and found that it’s supposed to rain for three straight days — not without breaks of sunlight and reprieves of moist gloom. But yeah, it’s gonna be coming down like cats and dogs.”
“Great, we’re stuck inside these damn quarantines because of the COVID, and now we can’t even get no sun in Cali. Come on now!”
“But now that the rain has stopped and today’s storm has cleared, I urge you to go outside and take a deep breath,” the text continued. “Notice how fresh the air is right now, after our skies have had a three-week break from the usual relentless barrage of fumes from bumper-to-bumper LA commuters.”
“And now today’s rain has given the City of Angels a long overdo and much-needed shower.”
“Inhale and exhale this moment, and thank God for the unique beauties and wonders of this day. We should take advantage of every moment we can to enjoy the simplicity of God’s creation — whether it be clear skies and sun or clouded over with gloom.”
“And hey, if the air is in the clear right now, and it does rain tomorrow, I might even put jars and bins out and catch the rain, throw that in the water filter, and I have water more alkaline than any bottled brand out there.”
Wow. What a powerful, moving story about appreciating life and the small things it brings us everyday.
Thank you, Josh, for sharing that beautiful text. And thank you, Chadwick, for a message that will stick with us all forever. RIP. 💔
