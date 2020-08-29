Joe Daniher, Essendon teammates confident star forward will remain a Bomber

Following Joe Daniher’s successful return to the AFL level, his Essendon teammates are reportedly starting to believe that he might spurn rival clubs to remain a Bomber.

Daniher played his first AFL match in 467 days on Thursday afternoon, playing a starring role in Essendon’s 16-point win over Hawthorn with three goals.

After it seemed like a near certainty that he would leave the club 12 months ago, several reports now suggest that the 26-year-old could re-sign with the club where he is a household name.

“The conversations I’ve had, his teammates, some of them anyway, believe he’s a really strong chance to stay now,” AFL reporter Sam Edmund told SEN Crunch Time.

Joe Daniher made an instant impact on his return to Essendon’s side on Thursday afternoon (Getty)

“They believe a lot of the motivation for that move to Sydney was injury based”

“Since that aborted trade, the Bombers have totally overhauled their fitness and medical departments.”

However, Edmund added that Daniher’s health for the remainder of the season remains the key factor in whether he stays or leaves Essendon.

“It’s looking rosy but a lot is going to come down to the next four matches,” Edmund said.

“I think the tide has turned.”