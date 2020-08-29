Jason Peters seeking pay raise to move to left tackle?

Jason Peters is willing to fill the Eagles’ left tackle void, but he wants a pay bump in exchange for moving back to his natural position, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane (h/t NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo). From here, the Eagles will have to weigh the benefits of having Peters step in for Andre Dillard versus the added cost.

Peters would be an obvious replacement for Dillard in the wake of his season-ending biceps injury, but Peters gave the Eagles a discount with the assumption that he’d be playing on the interior, to replace Brandon Brooks. As it stands, Peters is under contract for $3M in base pay, plus $3M in incentives tied to playing time. The package includes some easily achievable bonuses ($400K for 75 percent playing time), plus some trickier ones ($350K for 75 percent and Super Bowl victory; $1M for 90 percent playing time plus First-Team All-Pro selection).

It’s not clear what Peters is looking for, but a compromise could be found by converting Peters’ entire incentives package into guaranteed base salary. But, even then, Peters would be playing at a tremendous discount for a starting-caliber left tackle.

While the 38-year-old has lost a step, he still turned in a solid 2019 — Pro Football Focus graded him as the league’s sixth-best tackle among 81 qualifiers in 2019. Peters is also planning to stick around for a while. His goal is to play for a few more years, joining Hall of Famers Jackie Slater and Ray Brown as the only tackles to play past the age of 40.