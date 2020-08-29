Japan’s Suga to join race to succeed PM Abe: Kyodo By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Japan’s top government spokesman Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga smiles during an interview with in Tokyo

TOKYO () – Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga intends to run in the ruling party leadership race to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday, citing an unnamed source.

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving premier, said on Friday he was stepping down due to a worsening of a chronic illness, setting the stage for a leadership election within his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

The LDP president is virtually assured of being prime minister because of the party’s majority in the lower house of parliament.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR