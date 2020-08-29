Japanese financial giant SBI to launch CFDs for Bitcoin, Ether and XRP By Cointelegraph

Japanese financial giant SBI to launch CFDs for Bitcoin, Ether and XRP
Japanese financial giant SBI Holdings is preparing to launch contract-for-difference, or CFD, trading for major cryptocurrencies.
Starting Aug. 31, SBI Holdings will start CFD trading service for crypto assets, including (BTC), Ether (ETH) and , Cointelegraph Japan reported on Aug. 28.
