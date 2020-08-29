Japan-US confirm bilateral treaty covers isles disputed with China, Kono says By

© . Japan’s Defense Minister Taro Kono reacts during a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper at the Pentagon in Washington
TOKYO () – Japan Defense Minister Taro Kono said on Saturday he had confirmed with his U.S. counterpart Mark Esper that islands in the East China Sea disputed by Japan and China are covered by the U.S.-Japan security treaty.
The islets are called the Senkaku by Japan and Diaoyu by China.
