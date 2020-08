The death of actor Chadwick Boseman shook the sports world to the core.

Boseman starred as Jackie Robinson in the 2013 film “42,” and with that in mind, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty has decided to honor him.

Flaherty is set to take the mound for the Cardinals against the Cleveland Indians on Saturday, and his cleats will honor Boseman and his performance in the “Black Panther” film.