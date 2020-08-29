In Japan, Shinzo Abe’s Replacement Faces Daunting Challenges

TOKYO — Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan is leaving office a year early with no obvious successor. But whoever ultimately emerges from the fierce jockeying within his party will face a clear set of monumental challenges.

The coronavirus, although relatively contained now, could yet rage out of control. The Japanese economy, the world’s third largest, has taken a historic nosedive. Chinese military aggression is rising in the region. Decisions must be made about whether the postponed Tokyo Olympics can actually be held next summer. A hugely contentious presidential election in the United States, Japan’s closest ally, is a little more than two months away.

And those are just the present dangers.

In the longer term, Japan’s next leader faces the unfinished business of Mr. Abe’s promises to advance women in politics and the workplace, and to improve working conditions so that men can help more at home. The country is confronting labor shortages as it grapples with a shrinking population and a stubbornly low birthrate, as well as snags in bringing in foreign workers. With the highest proportion of elderly people in the world, Japan could soon struggle to meet pension obligations and provide health care to the aging public.