I Had a Really Hard Time

In a new interview, the ‘Teen Mom 2’ star reveals that she even went to an abortion appointment at one point during her pregnancy, though she eventually decided to give birth to Creed.

Kailyn Lowry has gone candid about why she openly talked about considering to abort her fourth child on TV. Days away from the season 10 premiere of “Teen Mom 2“, the reality star reflected on what she shared in front of the camera about her pregnancy journey, claiming she “had a really hard time.”

Asked what made her most nervous when watching back the upcoming season, the 28-year-old admitted she was worried about the reaction from the public. “I’m just nervous that people are going to be like, ‘Why would you ever admit that you did that on TV for everyone to see?’ Not everything is black and white, not everything is cut and dry,” she told PEOPLE. “So I hope that people understand the thought process and the pain that I was going through.”

On the reason behind her concern, Kailyn revealed that she confessed on the show that she was thinking about abortion. “The first half of the season, I had a really, really, really hard time with my pregnancy and just trying to keep it a secret,” she says. “So I was struggling with that,” she dished. “I just didn’t know if I was going to have this baby or terminate the pregnancy. I went to an abortion appointment. I definitely talked about that.”

While she wanted another child, Kailyn admitted that the “circumstances” surrounding this particular pregnancy was not exactly ideal for her to bring another child into her family. The MTV star pointed out that she was in an on-off relationship with Chris Lopez, the father to 3-year-old Lux, for years.

In another interview with Us Weekly, Kailyn similarly expressed hope that viewers could understand her situation instead of criticizing her. “I hope that people understand that this was really an emotional time for me and I wanted to do what was right,” she stated. “I just hope that I don’t get bashed for something that was very difficult for me.”

Acknowledging that it is “going to be hard for people to understand,” she the mother of four added, “I just hope that people can empathize with maybe not knowing the full situation, but how incredibly hard it was for me to make the decision to go to an abortion appointment and then ultimately decide against it.”

Kailyn welcomed her fourth child, Creed who is her second son with Chris, on July 30. The host of “Coffee Convos” podcast has also been a proud mom to 10-year-old Issac, who she shared with Jonathan Rivera, and to 6-year-old Lincoln, whom she had with Javi Marroquin.