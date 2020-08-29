Hurricane-related shut-ins curb 82% of oil, 59% of natural gas output in U.S. Gulf of Mexico, regulator says By

HOUSTON () – U.S. energy companies continued to restaff offshore oil and gas production facilities in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Interior.

There were 122 facilities that were reoccupied, the data showed. production was down 82%, or 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) and production was off 59%, or 1.6 billion cubic feet per day (mmcfd), it said.

There were 189 platforms or drilling rigs in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that remains unmanned early Saturday, it reported, down from 310 unoccupied facilities on Wednesday.

