Hozier Laughs Off Accidental ‘Handsome Squidward’ Video Post

After deleting the funny SpongeBob SquarePants filter clip, the ‘Take Me to Church’ singer explains that it was actually meant to be shared privately for his close friends.

Rocker Hozier has joked he is “inconsolable” after accidentally sharing a funny video clip of himself using a SpongeBob SquarePants filter on social media.

The “Take Me to Church” singer had been having a little fun with the Handsome Squidward special effect on Instagram, and decided to post it privately for his close friends earlier this week (August 24).

However, he mistakenly uploaded it to his 1.6 million followers, and although he soon realised his embarrassing mishap and deleted the clip, fans had already shared the silly footage online.

Acknowledging the accidental post in a message on his Instagram Story timeline, he wrote, “Hahahah Inconsolable Weeping Christ. that Handsome Squidward content was Just For the Boys (sic).”

“Pray for me. Thank you,” he added.