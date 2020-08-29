How Belarusians turned to VPNs and a private Telegram channel to bypass censorship when its internet was shut down using deep packet inspection (Aliide Naylor/Gizmodo)

Aliide Naylor / Gizmodo:
How Belarusians turned to VPNs and a private Telegram channel to bypass censorship when its internet was shut down using deep packet inspection — Illustration: Elena Scotti (Photos: Getty Images, Screenshots via Twitter) — In early August, Belarus,mdash;sometimes called Europe’s last dictatorship …
