Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in September 2020

Every month, Amazon adds new movies and shows to its Prime Video Canada streaming service.
Amazon Prime Video is included at no additional cost in an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $7.99 CAD/month or $79/year. Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, Android TV, Apple TV and more.
Here’s what’s hitting Prime Video Canada in September:
September 1st
- Brian Banks
- Buffy The Vampire Slayer: Seasons 1-7
- Top Gear: Seasons 1-13
September 4th
- The Boys: Season 2 (first three episodes, then new episodes every following Friday)
- Bloodshot
- The Good Fight (available on STACKTV via Prime Video Channels for $12.99)
September 6th
- Power Book II: Ghost (available on Starz via Prime Video Channels for $5.99)
September 10th
- Comicstaan (Tamil): Season 1
- Midway
- NOS4A2: season 2 (available on Shudder via Prime Video Channels for $5.99)
September 14th
- The Golden Girls: Seasons 1-7
- Brave New World (available on STACKTV via Prime Video Channels for $12.99)
September 15th
September 17th
- Peep Time: Season 1
- Time Enna Boss: Season 1
- Devils (available on STACKTV via Prime Video Channels for $12.99)
September 18th
- All In: The Fight for Democracy
- Keeping Up With the Kardashians (available on Hayu via Prime Video Channels for $5.99)
September 19th
September 25th
- Utopia: Season 1
- Fernando
- 50 Years of Cinema: season 1
September 28th
September 30th
- Sons of The Soil: Season 1
