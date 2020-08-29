Here are the Google Pixel 5, LG Wing and Samsung Galaxy S21 leaks from last week

Images, renders and videos of upcoming smartphones continuously leak. All of these leaks can be difficult to follow, so we’ve compiled a list of this past week’s hottest rumours.

This week, we’re taking a look at smartphone leaks that occurred from August 22nd to August 28th.

Google

Live images of the upcoming Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 along with detailed specs have leaked online.

The Pixel 5 will reportedly sport a 4,000mAh battery, a Snapdragon 765G chipset and 8GB of RAM. Additionally, it may feature either a 60Hz to 90Hz screen with a wide-angle, and standard lens. The Pixel 4a 5G, on the other hand, will sport a 3,800mAh battery with a Snapdragon 765G with 6GB of RAM and only a 60Hz refresh rate.

Google Pixel 4a 5 renders leak from all angles. Based on the leak, the phone measures in at 153.9 x 74 x 8.6mm and feature a 6.2-inch display. The renders also showcase that the headphone jack will be placed at the top and sport two rear-facing shooters and a hole-punch camera.

LG

The LG Wing was spotted in a video showing off how the phone will work with its secondary display. The video is 10 seconds long showing a call on the secondary screen without looking leaving your Maps app, all while driving. Before the call, the primary display is used for full-screen navigation in T-formation, and the secondary display is utilized for music playback controls.

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series codename is ‘Unbound’ and there are three devices in development: M1, N2 and O3.

According to @hwangmh01, Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Code name is ‘Unbound’. 3 devices in development: M1, N2 & O3. The device O3 will have an S-Pen. Rumors about Samsung dropping Note series really coming true? 😮 https://t.co/zqYJxeCPxk — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 24, 2020

The O3 will reportedly have an S Pen, which means Samsung might finally get rid of the Note series.

Motorola

The Motorola Razr 5G has leaked online, showing the front and back of the upcoming 5G phone. The leaked image shows the power button on the left side of the screen, while there’s also the volume buttons on the right. The device also sports a notch with a speaker grille and 20-megapixel camera.

On the rear, there’s reportedly a 48-megapixel shooter with a Quick View display that’d allow for selfies.

Motorola Razr 5G

A leaked animation shows off upcoming Motorola Razr 5G. The animation gives us a look at the front and the back of the phone and how it opens.

OnePlus

OnePlus is reportedly looking to launch a roughly $200 USD (about $262 CAD) phone in North America. Codenamed ‘Clover,’ the device features a 6,00mAh battery, a 6.52-inch HD display and a low-end Snapdragon 460 chipset and more.

Image credit: Android Authority