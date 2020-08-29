Harry Styles Gets Close to ‘The Crown’ Star Emma Corrin During Lockdown

Apple Music

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ hitmaker has reportedly grown close to the actress who has been tapped to play Princess Diana in the next installment of the British royal drama series.

–

Harry Styles has reportedly formed a “close friendship” with “The Crown” actress Emma Corrin.

Corrin is set to debut on the show as Princess Diana in the fourth season, and an insider tells Britain’s The Sun newspaper she and the former One Direction star have sparked a friendship after they were introduced at one of his gigs.

“There’s nothing romantic between Harry and Emma but they became friends because they know loads of the same people,” the source insists. “She is expecting her life to change dramatically when The Crown airs, because suddenly everyone will be interested in who she is, so it’s nice to have pals like Harry who know how to deal with fame.”

“As well as having mutual friends, she has the same stylist as Harry, so it’s quite a nice link between them,” the insider explains.

The pair’s friendship comes as they enjoy some downtime amid the Covid-19 crisis – with filming suspended and Harry’s “Love On Tour” jaunt called off due to the pandemic.

The fourth series of “The Crown” will return to Netflix on 15 November. Olivia Colman returns as Queen Elizabeth II in the new season, which will pick up the story of Britain’s monarch and her family’s lives at the end of the 1970s, with Prince Charles‘ 1981 marriage to Diana set to feature.