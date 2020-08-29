GWS Giants star Toby Greene facing MRO scrutiny over apparent strike in win over Fremantle

GWS Giants star Toby Greene could face scrutiny from the AFL’s MRO after an apparent strike on Fremantle defender Reece Conca in the Giants’ big win on Saturday.

The incident occured with the game well and truly sealed for the Giants in the final quarter, as Greene connected with a backhander to Conca’s midriff behind the play.

The hit left Conca doubled down and searching for his breath, but he was eventually able to run out the remainder of the match.

With the strike sure to be graded as intentional and to the body, whether Greene receives a fine or a suspension will come down to whether the MRO deems the contact as low or medium impact. Low impact would see Greene fined, while medium would see him suspended four a week.

Reece Conca is attended to by a Dockers trainer after being hit in the stomach by Toby Greene (Fox Footy)

“Well, I think so,” Lions great Jonathan Brown said on commentary for Fox Footy when asked if Greene was in trouble for the hit.

“It’s always the reaction isn’t it? We know the AFL is not that keen on that action, it’s the reaction of the player so he was clearly hurt (because) he’s a pretty tough player.

“How do you define low impact to medium impact? Conca’s gone back out there so is that just low impact? No one really knows.”

Greene was criticised by Western Bulldogs great Brad Johnson for once again putting himself at risk of a suspension for a needless act.

“I think it’s just silly from Toby. There’s just no need to do it,” he told Fox Footy.

“You’re in control of the game, in control of your opponent throughout the day as well.

“There’s just no need whatsoever to put yourself in that position.”