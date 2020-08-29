GWS Giants star Josh Kelly suffers gruesome head injury after Shane Mumford’s inadvertent knee

The GWS Giants’ stuttering season has been dealt another blow with star midfielder Josh Kelly injured in a dominant win over Fremantle on Saturday.

After a patchy few weeks, the Giants were fantastic with all their stars firing in the 14. 7. (91) to 8. 5. (53) win at Optus Stadium.

Kelly had played a major hand in the Giants taking a 25-point lead into half-time with 11 possesions and five tackles in the first half.

However, just seconds before the siren for the major break, Kelly was accidentally kneed in the lead by GWS teammate Shane Mumford and was carried off the field in the hands of the trainers.

Josh Kelly is carried off Optus Stadium by the GWS Giants trainers after his injury (Getty)

There was immediate concerns for whether Kelly had broken his jaw due to blood streaming from his mouth in the aftermath of the incident.

Kelly did not return for the second half of the match.

“He was pretty groggy right after half time,” Giants captain Stephen Coniglio told Fox Footy after the game.

“I think he’s obviously concussed so we’ll see how he goes. Hopefully fingers crossed he’s alright.”

It was a welcome sign for Giants fans to see star forward Jeremy Cameron kicking four goals (Getty)

Lachie Whitfield was sensational for Leon Cameron’s side, finishing with 31 disposals and marks, while Coniglio added 24 disposals of his own.

In a welcome sight for Giants fans, last year’s Coleman Medallist Jeremy Cameron recaptured some form, finishing with a season-high four goals, while second-gamer Jake Riccardi also added four goals.

It was a sensational performance from Riccardi that broke the game open in the third quarter, with Coniglio describing the youngster as a “special” player.

The result leaves the Giants in eighth position on the ladder with 28 points and a percentage of 101.8.